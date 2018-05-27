BBC Sport - England v Pakistan: Haris Sohail hits winning runs as Pakistan win by nine wickets

Sohail hits winning runs as Pakistan secure nine-wicket victory

Watch Haris Sohail clip Dom Bess to the legside boundary to secure a nine-wicket victory for Pakistan in the first Test at Lord's.

FOLLOW REACTION: England v Pakistan - TMS, clips and text

