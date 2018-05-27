BBC Sport - England v Pakistan: Jos Buttler out lbw in second over of fourth day
Watch: Buttler out lbw as England collapse
Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas traps Jos Buttler lbw in the second over of the fourth day of the first Test as England collapse - losing the last four wickets of their second innings for only seven runs.
