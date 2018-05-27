BBC Sport - England v Pakistan: Jos Buttler out lbw in second over of fourth day

Watch: Buttler out lbw as England collapse

  • From the section Cricket

Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas traps Jos Buttler lbw in the second over of the fourth day of the first Test as England collapse - losing the last four wickets of their second innings for only seven runs.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v Pakistan - in-play clips, TMS and text

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Watch: Buttler out lbw as England collapse

  • From the section Cricket
Video

World Cup countdown: Argentina's 24-pass goal - 2006

Video

Karius's errors & that Bale goal - how the internet reacted

Video

Highlights: England rally to hold slender lead

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Van Dijk & Lovren reflect on 'heartbreaking' defeat

Video

I need to be playing every week - Bale

Video

Liverpool wanted everything & got minus something - Klopp

Video

Watch: Pakistan's Amir bowls Bairstow as England toil

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch: Pakistan's Abbas traps opener Cook for one

  • From the section Cricket
Video

The most powerful woman in sport

  • From the section News

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots jumping high on the Relay course

Rugbytots East Herts

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired