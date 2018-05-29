One-Day Cup: Surrey v Sussex abandoned without a ball being bowled

There was no play at the Oval on Tuesday

Royal London One-Day Cup, Kia Oval Surrey v Sussex Match abandoned - 1 pt each Match scorecard

Surrey and Sussex's One-Day Cup match at the Oval was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain.

The abandonment was the second involving Sussex in the space of three days after Sunday's heavy storms saw no play at Gloucestershire.

Bad weather had delayed the start until 12:45 BST but the rain returned and the game was called off at 14:30 BST.

Surrey and Sussex have both won two matches in the One-Day Cup South Group so far in the 2018 campaign.