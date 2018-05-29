One-Day Cup: Worcestershire beat Leicestershire with record run chase

Callum Ferguson hit five sixes and 21 fours from the 143 balls he faced at New Road

Royal London One-Day Cup, Blackfinch New Road Leicestershire 376-4: Raine 83, Horton 79, Ackermann 71; Barnard 3-64 Worcestershire 380-4: Ferguson 192, Clarke 62; Raine 1-64, Dexter 1-36 Worcestershire win by six wickets Match scorecard

Worcestershire completed English one-day cricket's largest successful run chase to beat Leicestershire by six wickets at New Road.

Callum Ferguson's 192 helped them pass the target of 377 with 16 balls to spare after opener Joe Clarke's 62.

Paul Horton (79), Ben Raine (83), Mark Cosgrove (70) and Colin Ackermann (71 not out) helped the visitors to 376-4.

In reply, the hosts soon lost England's Moeen Ali for a duck, before Ferguson arrived and shined with 26 boundaries.

Daryl Mitchell's 50 from 36 balls and Brett D'Oliveira's unbeaten 54 from 47 balls also helped the hosts get over the line.

Debutant Ferguson's knock of 192 from 143 balls was his career-best in List A cricket and Worcestershire's highest List A individual score, beating fellow Australian Tom Moody's 180 not out in the 1990 Nat West Trophy semi-final against Surrey.

Leicestershire's score was their highest in List A cricket against another first-class county, but it was not enough for what would have been only their second victory in this season's competition.

Worcestershire's win was their fourth from five games and kept them top of the One Day Cup's North Group.