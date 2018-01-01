Bangladesh in West Indies 2018

Bangladesh's Shafiul Islam and West Indies' Denesh Ramdin

June

27-28 v opponents TBC, Antigua (Stanford Cricket Ground) (15:00 BST)

July

4-8 1st Test, Antigua (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium) (15:00 BST)

12-16 2nd Test, Jamaica (16:00 BST)

19 v UWI Vice Chancellor's XI, Jamaica (15:30 BST)

22 1st ODI, Guyana (14:30 BST)

25 2nd ODI, Guyana (d/n) (19:30 BST)

28 3rd ODI, St Kitts (14:30 BST)

31 1st Twenty20 international, St Kitts (d/n) (01:30 BST, 1 Aug)

August

4 2nd Twenty20 international, Lauderhill, Florida, USA (d/n) (01:00 BST, 1 Aug)

5 3rd Twenty20 international, Lauderhill, Florida, USA (d/n) (01:00 BST, 1 Aug)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Coach talking to new kayakers

National Go Canoeing Week Starter Session
Young boy playing rugby

Rugbytots St.Austell

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired