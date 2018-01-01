Bangladesh in West Indies 2018

June

27-28 v opponents TBC, Antigua (Stanford Cricket Ground) (15:00 BST)

July

4-8 1st Test, Antigua (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium) (15:00 BST)

12-16 2nd Test, Jamaica (16:00 BST)

19 v UWI Vice Chancellor's XI, Jamaica (15:30 BST)

22 1st ODI, Guyana (14:30 BST)

25 2nd ODI, Guyana (d/n) (19:30 BST)

28 3rd ODI, St Kitts (14:30 BST)

31 1st Twenty20 international, St Kitts (d/n) (01:30 BST, 1 Aug)

August

4 2nd Twenty20 international, Lauderhill, Florida, USA (d/n) (01:00 BST, 1 Aug)

5 3rd Twenty20 international, Lauderhill, Florida, USA (d/n) (01:00 BST, 1 Aug)

