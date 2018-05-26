BBC Sport - Pint-sized TMS: England v Pakistan - England rally to hold slender lead

Highlights: England rally to hold slender lead

Jos Buttler and Dom Bess share a century partnership as England build a lead of 56 over Pakistan in the first Test at Lord's.

MATCH REPORT: Jos Buttler and Dom Bess give England hope at Lord's

