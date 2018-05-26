BBC Sport - England v Pakistan: Mohammad Amir bowls Jonny Bairstow as England toil
Watch: Pakistan's Amir bowls Bairstow as England toil
- From the section Cricket
Pakistan's Mohammad Amir bowls England's Jonny Bairstow to leave the hosts toiling at 91-4 during the afternoon session on the third day of the first Test at Lord's.
FOLLOW LIVE: England v Pakistan - in-play clips, TMS and text
Available to UK users only.
