BBC Sport - England v Pakistan: Alastair Cook falls to Mohammad Abbas
Watch: Pakistan's Abbas traps opener Cook for one
- From the section Cricket
Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas traps England's Alastair Cook lbw for one after Pakistan take a first-innings lead of 179 on the third day of the first Test at Lord's.
FOLLOW LIVE: England v Pakistan - in-play clips, TMS and text
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired