Inter-Provincial championship: NW Warriors and Leinster earn T20 wins

Stuart Thompson top scored for North-West Warriors with 36 runs

Leinster Lightning and North-West Warriors remain undefeated after the opening two rounds of the Twenty/20 Inter-Provincial championship.

Lightning continued their title defence with a 37-run victory against Northern Knights as Irish international Andy Balbirnie scored 79 runs from 52 balls.

Warriors beat Munster Red by five wickets with Craig Young and Andy McBrine taking three wickets apiece.

Next month, Warriors will host Leinster and the Knights will visit Munster.

Leinster opener Balbirnie gave his team an encouraging start with three sixes and nine boundaries to help the visitors to finish on 178-6 from their innings.

In reply, Knights captain James Shannon scored 35 from just 21 balls, including three sixes and three boundaries, but the wickets then started to tumble and the home side were dismissed with four overs remaining.

Another Ireland International, Tyrone Kane, returned impressive bowling figures of four wickets for 23 runs in three overs.

In the next series of games in a fortnight's time, Warriors will go up against the other unbeaten side, Leinster, while Munster Red and Northern Knights will both be seeking their first points of this year's championship.

Senior and National Cup draws

The draws for the second rounds of the Irish Senior Cup and the National Cup have been completed.

All matches will take place on Sunday, 17 June with replays, if needed, on Sunday, 24 June.

Clear Currency Irish Senior Cup Merrion v CIYMS Carrickfergus v Leinster Instonians v Phoenix CSNI v Balbriggan Strabane v Muckamore North Down v Pembroke Clontarf v The Hills Waringstown v YMCA

Clear Currency National Cup Templepatrick v St Johnston Rush v Lisburn County Kerry v DLR County County Galway v Holywood Limerick v Cregagh Killyclooney v Drummond Ballyspallen v Railway Union Glendermott v Knockharley

Twenty/20 Inter-Provincial championship

Northern Knights v Leinster Lightning

Leinster Lightning 178-6: A Balbirnie 79, CJ Delaney 25; S Getkake 3-23

Northern Knights 141 (16 overs): J Shannon 35, H Tector 26, T Kane 4-23

Leinster Lightning win by 37 runs

North-West Warriors v Munster Red

Munster Red 126-8: R Forrest 29, C Young 3-18; A McBrine 3-30

North-West Warriors 127-5 (19.1 overs): S Thompson 36, A McBrine 26; D C Delaney 1-13

North-West Warriors won by five wickets