BBC Sport - Pint-sized TMS: England v Pakistan - Tourists take control of first Test at Lord's

Highlights: Pakistan take control of first Test

  • From the section Cricket

Pakistan close day two of the first Test against England at Lord's on 350-8 for a commanding lead of 166.

MATCH REPORT: Patient Pakistan punish England at Lord's

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Pakistan take control of first Test

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Nobody expected us to be here - Klopp

Video

'He couldn't deal with it' - Stokes dismisses Shafiq

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Wood removes Sohail as England toil

  • From the section Cricket
Video

World Cup moments: Baggio's infamous penalty - 1994

Video

Highlights: England collapse to 184 all out

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Forrest Gump, King of the North & our Rolls Royce - Lallana on Reds squad

Video

World Cup countdown: Rooney, Ronaldo & the wink - 2006

Video

Highlights: Lyon win Women's Champions League final

Video

'A fairly shocking batting display' - Wood falls as England are all out for 184

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Cook bowled for 70 by Amir 'beauty'

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Young boy playing rugby

Rugbytots St.Austell
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired