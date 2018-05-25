BBC Sport - Pint-sized TMS: England v Pakistan - Tourists take control of first Test at Lord's
Highlights: Pakistan take control of first Test
- From the section Cricket
Pakistan close day two of the first Test against England at Lord's on 350-8 for a commanding lead of 166.
MATCH REPORT: Patient Pakistan punish England at Lord's
