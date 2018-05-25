Leicestershire: Michael Carberry replaced as captain by Paul Horton

Michael Carberry has played six Tests for England with a highest score of 60

Michael Carberry has been replaced as Leicestershire captain with Paul Horton taking over "with immediate effect".

Carberry, 37, was appointed in October but has been 'relieved' of the role by head coach Paul Nixon.

The decision applies to all three formats of the game, although the T20 Blast does not begin until mid-July.

Leicestershire are sixth in Division Two of the County Championship with one win from four games, and have one from two in the One-Day Cup.

A club statement read: "Following a review of the early part of the season by Paul Nixon, a decision has been made to relieve Michael Carberry of the captaincy.

"Paul Horton will take over as club captain with immediate effect. the club will not be making any further comment."

Batsman Carberry, who played six Tests for England and spent 11 seasons with Hampshire before joining Leicestershire, has a County Championship average this season of 32.17 and just 15.50 in the One-Day Cup.

He did not travel with the team for Friday's One-Day Cup match at Derby.