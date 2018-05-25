BBC Sport - England v Pakistan: Ben Stokes dismisses Asad Shafiq for 59

'He couldn't deal with it' - Stokes dismisses Shafiq

  • From the section Cricket

Ben Stokes dismisses Asad Shafiq for 59 as England look to make inroads during the afternoon session on day two of the first Test against Pakistan at Lord's.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v Pakistan - in-play clips, TMS and text

Available to UK users only.

