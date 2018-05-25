BBC Sport - England v Pakistan: Ben Stokes dismisses Asad Shafiq for 59
'He couldn't deal with it' - Stokes dismisses Shafiq
- From the section Cricket
Ben Stokes dismisses Asad Shafiq for 59 as England look to make inroads during the afternoon session on day two of the first Test against Pakistan at Lord's.
FOLLOW LIVE: England v Pakistan - in-play clips, TMS and text
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired