BBC Sport - England v Pakistan: Mark Wood removes Haris Sohail
Wood removes Sohail as England toil
- From the section Cricket
Mark Wood dismisses Haris Sohail for 39 as England struggle to take wickets on the second morning of the first Test against Pakistan at Lord's.
FOLLOW LIVE: England v Pakistan - in-play clips, TMS and text
Available to UK users only.
