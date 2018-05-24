BBC Sport - Pint-sized TMS: Pakistan dominate as England collapse to 184 all out in the first Test
Highlights: England collapse to 184 all out
- From the section Cricket
Pakistan dominate day one of the first Test at Lord's as England are bowled out for 184 before the tourists reach 50-1 at close.
MATCH REPORT: Pakistan dominate England in first Test
