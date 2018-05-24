One-Day Cup: Glamorgan bowler Marchant de Lange out of Kent game

Marchant de Lange
Marchant de Lange took 3-65 from nine overs in Glamorgan's two-run loss to Middlesex
Royal London One-Day Cup: Kent v Glamorgan
Date: Friday, 25 May Time: 11:00 BST Venue: Spitfire Ground, Canterbury
Coverage: Commentary on BBC Sport online and BBC Radio Kent DAB; updates on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Kent FM

Glamorgan are without South Africa pace bowler Marchant de Lange for Friday's One-Day Cup match away to Kent.

De Lange is reported to have a hamstring strain, while seamer Michael Hogan has been ruled out for two to three weeks with a similar problem.

Ruaidhri Smith is the likely replacement, while batsman Jeremy Lawlor is in the first-team squad.

Kent add spinner Adam Riley to a 15-man squad, with both teams aiming for their first win of the campaign.

Kent (from): Denly (capt), Bell-Drummond, Dickson, Kuhn, Crawley, Blake, Stevens, Haggett, Rouse (wk),Henry, Podmore, Thomas, Claydon, Qayyum, Riley.

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Donald, Marsh, Ingram (capt), Lloyd, Cooke (wk), Wagg, Salter, Smith, van der Gugten, Carey, Cullen, Lawlor.

