BBC Sport - England v Pakistan: England collapse to 184 all out

'A fairly shocking batting display' - Wood falls as England are all out for 184

  • From the section Cricket

Watch Mark Wood's dismissal as England lose their final five wickets for 16 runs as they collapse to 184 all out against Pakistan on the first day of the first Test at Lord's.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v Pakistan - in-play clips, TMS and text

Available to UK users only.

