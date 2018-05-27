One-Day Cup: Gloucestershire v Sussex washed out by storm

Groundstaff at Bristol
Gloucestershire's game against Hampshire on Friday was also washed out
Royal London One-Day Cup, Brightside Ground
Gloucestershire v Sussex
Match abandoned - 1 pt each
Match scorecard

Gloucestershire's One-Day Cup game against Sussex was abandoned without any play following a heavy storm in the Bristol area.

Umpires Neil Mallender and Tom Lungley took the decision to call off the game after discussions with ground staff.

"In their opinion, the entire playing area is waterlogged," Gloucestershire posted on Twitter.

Sussex paceman Jofra Archer had been due to make his seasonal debut after returning from the IPL.

They are next in action on Tuesday, when they face Surrey at The Oval, while Gloucestershire's face neighbours Somerset at Taunton on Friday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots jumping high on the Relay course

Rugbytots East Herts

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired