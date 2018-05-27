One-Day Cup: Jason Roy and Ben Foakes help Surrey beat Essex

Surrey's Jason Roy (left) and Dean Elgar each struck four sixes

Royal London One-Day Cup, Cloudfm County Ground Essex 294-9 (50 overs): Bopara 74, Chopra 61, Westley 54; Clarke 3-59 Surrey 295-4 (45 overs): Elgar 87, Roy 86, Foakes 84* Surrey beat Essex by six wickets Match scorecard

England's Jason Roy hit 86 from just 64 balls as Surrey eased to a six-wicket victory at Essex in the One-Day Cup.

Essex were 131-1 but Tom Westley (54) and Varun Chopra (61) fell off consecutive balls to Scott Borthwick.

Ravi Bopara (74) was run out towards the end of the innings as Rikki Clarke (3-59) helped restrict them to 294-9.

Surrey lost opener Will Jacks for a duck but Roy, Dean Elgar (87) and Ben Foakes (84 not out) took them to 295-4 with five overs to spare.

The result leaves both sides outside the qualification places for the knockout stage on four points, with Essex having played a game more.

Roy's knock came in his first game for Surrey this season, following a trip to the Indian Premier League, while South African Elgar again fell just short of a century, having already made 91 in defeat against Hampshire earlier in this season's competition.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Foakes hit 12 fours in his 87-ball knock, but it was Ollie Pope striking the winning run off Neil Wagner.