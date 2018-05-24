BBC Sport - England v Pakistan: Alastair Cook bowled by Amir for 70

Cook bowled for 70 by Amir 'beauty'

England opener Alastair Cook is bowled by Mohammad Amir for 70 as England continue to struggle against Pakistan on the opening day of the first Test at Lord's.

