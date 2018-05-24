BBC Sport - England v Pakistan: Jonny Bairstow bowled as England slump to 100-4
Bairstow bowled as England slump to 100-4
- From the section Cricket
England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow is bowled for 27 by Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf as England slump to 100-4 in the first Test at Lord's.
FOLLOW LIVE: England v Pakistan - in-play clips, TMS and text
