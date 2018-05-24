BBC Sport - England v Pakistan: Mark Stoneman bowled for four by Mohammad Abbas
England opener Stoneman out for four
- From the section Cricket
England opener Mark Stoneman is bowled for four by Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas in the first Test at Lord's.
FOLLOW LIVE: England v Pakistan - in-play clips, TMS and text
Available to UK users only.
