Dan Worrall: Gloucestershire pace bowler sustains foot injury

Australian pace bowler Dan Worrall will not play for Gloucestershire again this season because of a foot injury.

The 26-year-old, who has played three one-day internationals for Australia, was scheduled to remain with the county until the start of July.

Worrall had taken 16 wickets in four County Championship appearances.

"It is a crushing blow after such a promising start to his first season at the club," said a statement on Gloucestershire's website.