Moeen Ali: Worcestershire all-rounder set to make first county appearance since June last year

Moeen Ali is set to play his first Worcestershire game since June last year

Worcestershire will have Moeen Ali back from IPL duty for Sunday's One-Day Cup home match with Lancashire.

After six weeks with Royal Challengers Bangalore, in which he played in their final five group matches, the 31-year-old all-rounder was not selected for England's first Test against Pakistan.

"To get Mo back, it is always a big boost," said head coach Kevin Sharp.

"The guys love having him here. A man of his skill and ability in our team is precious."

Moeen, who is still under an ECB central contract, will be making his first Worcestershire appearance since being freed to play in the floodlit pink-ball floodlit game against Durham at Chester-le-Street in June.

After a poor Ashes series, he made the most recent of his 50 Test appearances against New Zealand in March.

Ferguson to come in for Head

Australian Callum Ferguson, one of Worcestershire's three overseas signings, will now fill the spare slot left by compatriot Travis Head being called up for international duty.

Head will leave after Sunday's game, having been picked for the Aussies' one-day international series with England before returning to New Road on 9 July.

Ferguson will come in for the county's final four One-Day Cup group games and will stay on if the current North Group leaders reach the knockout stages.

Ferguson will also replace Head for the first three T20 Blast matches and then return for the final six group matches after the departure of Martin Guptill.