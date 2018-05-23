BBC Sport - AB de Villiers: Why is the South African retiring from international cricket?
Why is De Villiers retiring from internationals?
- From the section Cricket
Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers said he had "run out of gas" as he announced his retirement from international cricket.
READ MORE: De Villiers retires from internationals
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired