BBC Sport - AB de Villiers: Why is the South African retiring from international cricket?

Why is De Villiers retiring from internationals?

  • From the section Cricket

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers said he had "run out of gas" as he announced his retirement from international cricket.

READ MORE: De Villiers retires from internationals

Top videos

Video

Why is De Villiers retiring from internationals?

  • From the section Cricket
Video

World Cup countdown: Iniesta wins it for Spain - 2010

Video

'It's not an excuse that we're young' - England captain Kane on World Cup chances

Video

'Oh! Oh! Oh!' - Commentator lost for words after Harden dunk

Video

World Cup countdown: Marco Tardelli's screaming celebration - 1982

Video

'I want to be like Mo Salah'

  • From the section News
Video

James breaks record in win over Celtics

Video

Bronze wins BBC Women's Footballer award

Video

Manchester 'miracle lad' vows to play rugby

  • From the section News
Video

'When you go down on that Glasgow pitch, you just burn up'

Video

Gustard has 'a lot to thank Eddie Jones for'

Video

Ji's sensational double & other great WSL goals

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired