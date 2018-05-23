AB de Villiers: South Africa batsman retires from international cricket

Ex-South Africa captain AB de Villiers has retired from international cricket.

The 34-year-old has played in 114 Test matches, 228 one-day internationals and 78 Twenty20 matches for the Proteas.

He took time away from Test cricket in 2017, missing the series against England that summer, but returned to the red-ball side in December.

"It's not about earning more somewhere else. It's about running out of gas and feeling that it is time to move on," he said on Wednesday.

