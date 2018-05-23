AB de Villiers: South Africa batsman retires from international cricket

Breaking news

Ex-South Africa captain AB de Villiers has retired from international cricket.

The 34-year-old has played in 114 Test matches, 228 one-day internationals and 78 Twenty20 matches for the Proteas.

He took time away from Test cricket in 2017, missing the series against England that summer, but returned to the red-ball side in December.

"It's not about earning more somewhere else. It's about running out of gas and feeling that it is time to move on," he said on Wednesday.

More to follow.

