Indian Premier League: Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad to reach IPL final

Du Plessis hit five fours and four sixes in his 67 not out

Indian Premier League, Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad 139-7 (20 overs): Brathwaite 43*, Bravo 2-25 Chennai Super Kings 140-8 (19.1 overs): Du Plessis 67*, Rashid 2-11 Chennai won by two wickets Scorecard

South African Faf du Plessis scored 67 not out to steer Chennai Super Kings to a dramatic final-over victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad and secure a place in the Indian Premier League final.

He hit a six on the first ball of the 20th over to chase down Sunriders' total of 139 with two wickets left.

Chennai had fallen to 62-6 but opener Du Plessis guided his side to victory with his 47-ball knock.

It is the seventh time Chennai have made the IPL final.

The two-time winners are playing in the IPL for the first time since a two-year suspension for corruption.

An innings of 43 not out by number seven Carlos Brathwaite helped Sunrisers post their total of 139-7 while New Zealand captain Kane Williamson made 24.

Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, captain MS Dhoni and West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo all fell cheaply for Chennai but number 10 Shardul Thakur hit three fours in a five-ball 15 not out to help Du Plessis secure victory.

Sunrisers could still reach the final when they play the winner of Wednesday's eliminator between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals on Friday.