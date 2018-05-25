One-Day Cup: Denly stars as Kent beat Glamorgan by four wickets

Glamorgan's Nick Selman previously played for Tunbridge Wells and Kent second XI

Royal London One-Day Cup, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence Glamorgan 274 (49.3 overs): Selman 92, Wagg 49, Marsh 45; Denly 4-56, Clayden 3-73 Kent 278-6 (48.1 overs); Denly 150*, Blake 41 Match scorecard

Kent captain Joe Denly starred with bat and ball as they earned their first One-Day Cup win of the summer by beating Glamorgan by four wickets.

Denly hit 17 fours and two sixes in an imperious Kent record 150 not out off 143 balls, sharing a stand of 88 with Alex Blake (41) as they reached 278-6.

Nick Selman anchored Glamorgan's innings with a career-best 92 off 125 balls in a total of 274.

But Denly's leg-spin claimed key wickets as he finished with 4-56.

Shaun Marsh (45) was brilliantly caught on the boundary by Matt Henry, while Graham Wagg blasted 49 off 40 balls late on.

Ruaidhri Smith and Graham Wagg took two wickets each in the home side's reply, but Denly was unstoppable in a remarkable return to form after two ducks, his winning boundary taking his score past Darren Stevens' previous Kent List A record of 147 at Swansea in 2017.

Glamorgan are now effectively out of contention for the knockout stages after four successive defeats.

Kent captain Joe Denly told BBC Radio Kent:

"It was important for myself to contribute- once I got going, we'd spoken about someone going big and batting through the innings so I was pleased I was able to do that. Always nice to contribute with the ball as well, it was important that everyone did a good job since we went in with five bowlers.

"This is probably up there (among my best days) in terms of batting and bowling, being captain as well so there's a huge amount of pride in the way the team performed and I'm glad to be part of that."

Glamorgan and former Kent batsman Nick Selman told BBC Sport Wales:

"We're all disappointed, it was good to get a few runs though it would have been nice to get them a bit quicker, and Denly showed how to bat well on that wicket.

"I always enjoy batting here, but I would have liked to have batted through the 50 and got a real big one. It was key that we just lost wickets at poor times and it cost us in the end."