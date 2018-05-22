Women's T20 Challenge: Mumbai game may point towards women's IPL

Australia's Elluse Perry tweeted this picture of the 10 overseas international players who featured in the game -including player of the match Suzie Bates (back row, far left)

Women's T20 Challenge, Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium) Trailblazers 129-6 (20 overs): Bates 32, Rodrigues 25, Schutt 2-18, Perry 2-20 Supernovas 130-7 (20 overs): Wyatt 24, Raj 22, Bates 2-16,. P Yadav 2-21 Supernovas won by three wickets Scorecard (external site)

Some of the world's top female cricketers, including two of England's World Cup-winning squad, have taken part in a Twenty20 exhibition match in Mumbai which could help pave the way for a women's Indian Premier League in the future.

Two composite international sides, captained by India duo Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, played out an exciting game which went to the last ball at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium, where it was played as a curtain-raiser to the men's IPL play-off game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings.

Mandhana's Trailblazers batted first, making 129-6 from their 20 overs as New Zealand skipper Suzie Bates top-scored with 32, while Australia pace duo Megan Schutt and Ellyse Perry took two wickets apiece.

England opener Danni Wyatt and India skipper Mithali Raj added 47 for the first wicket inside six overs to give Kaur's Supernovas a good foundation.

But as wickets tumbled, four runs were needed from the final over, bowled by Bates. Perry levelled the scores with a single from the penultimate ball and Pooja Vastrakar was nearly caught swiping the last delivery through mid-wicket for the all-important single.

Perry tweeted: "That was one brilliant experience. The ten of us internationals certainly feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to play at Wankhede Stadium today alongside the best players in India. Fingers crossed it's the first of many women's IPL matches! Thanks @BCCI."

Although women's cricket has increased its profile in recent years with Australia's Women's Big Bash League and England's Super League, popularity in India rose after they were losing finalists to England in last summer's thrilling Women's World Cup final at Lord's.