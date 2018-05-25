One-Day Cup: Derbyshire beat Leicestershire by five runs

Billy Godleman struck five fours as he made 64 against Leicestershire

Royal London One-Day Cup, 3aaa County Ground Derbyshire 211-9 (33 overs): Godleman 64, Wilson 49; Aaron 4-31 Leicestershire 206-7 (33 overs): Wells 49, Ackermann 41; Critchley 3-35 Derbyshire beat Leicestershire by five runs Match scorecard

Derbyshire beat Leicestershire by five runs after a thrilling finish to a rain-affected One-Day Cup contest.

With the match reduced to 33 overs a side after bad weather in Derby, Billy Godleman's 64 and 49 from Gary Wilson helped the hosts to 211-9.

Leicestershire's reply started well at 58-0, but regular wickets left them needing 38 from the last two overs.

Two fours and two sixes from Tom Wells (49 not out) took the game to the final ball, but they fell short on 206-7.

Wells needed to hit his third six in the over from the last delivery, but Ravi Rampaul bowled a dot ball to win it for the home side.

Derbyshire's third victory in four games left them top of the North Group, while Leicestershire remain level on points with bottom club Durham - who beat Worcestershire on Friday.