One-Day Cup: Will Jacks century helps Surrey beat Gloucestershire at The Oval

Coming in at seven, Ryan Higgins earlier gave Gloucestershire hope with an unbeaten 81 off 70 balls
Coming in at seven, Ryan Higgins earlier gave Gloucestershire hope with an unbeaten 81 off 70 balls
Royal London One-Day Cup, Kia Oval
Gloucestershire 282-6 (50 overs): Higgins 81*, Howell 60, J Taylor 54
Surrey 286-4 (45.4 overs): Jacks 121, Elgar 50, Foakes 50*
Surrey won by six wickets
Match scorecard

Surrey teenager Will Jacks made a stunning maiden century at The Oval to help his side beat Gloucestershire by six wickets in the One-Day Cup.

From 131-5, Ryan Higgins' unbeaten 81, after a stand of 110 with Jack Taylor (54), helped Gloucestershire to 282-6, Benny Howell having earlier made 60.

But 19-year-old Jacks then took over, hitting four sixes and 14 fours in his 121 off 100 balls in Surrey's 286-4.

Ben Foakes and Dean Elgar hit fifties as Surrey won with 26 balls to spare.

Foakes was unbeaten at the end on 50 not out, from 52 balls, while Elgar also made a round 50 as Surrey, runners-up in both 2016 and 2017, finally got this season's cup campaign off and running.

Opening batsman Jacks, who is yet to make his first-class debut, was playing only his third game - and had earlier contributed five tight overs of spin.

Gloucestershire, who had won their first two matches, will bid to bounce back from their first defeat, at home to Hampshire in Friday's day-night match.

Surrey play their next game at Chelmsford on Sunday against Essex.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Young boy playing rugby

Rugbytots St.Austell
Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired