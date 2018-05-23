One-Day Cup: Worcestershire beat Yorkshire despite Pujara's 101

Ross Whiteley shared a stand of 110 in 10 overs with Ben Cox
Ross Whiteley hit two sixes and nine fours in his 41-ball innings for Worcestershire
Royal London One-Day Cup, Emerald Headingley
Worcestershire 350-6 (50 overs): Head 77, Whiteley 66*, Clarke 61, Cox 50
Yorkshire 346-9 (50 overs): Pujara 101, Kohler-Cadmore 89; Barnard 3-75
Worcestershire beat Yorkshire by four runs
Match scorecard

Worcestershire beat Yorkshire by four runs in the One-Day Cup at Headingley despite Cheteshwar Pujara's superb 101.

Travis Head (77) and Joe Clarke (61) gave the visitors a flying start after the early loss of Daryl Mitchell.

And Ross Whiteley (66no) and Ben Cox (50) then put on 110 in just 10 overs to see them to 350-6.

Pujara hit a six and 10 fours and Tom Kohler-Cadmore made 89 off 85 balls to keep Yorkshire in the hunt, but they came up short on 346-9.

Having hit the game's penultimate ball for six, Andy Hodd needed another off the final delivery from Charlie Morris to win the game for Yorkshire, but could only manage a single.

Consistent batting through their order was the key to success for Worcestershire, whose total was their third-highest in a 50-over game.

Clarke and Head both played fluently before the former was run out backing up at the non-striker's end, as spinner Adil Rashid deflected the ball onto the stumps.

When Head gave Rashid a return catch, they were 220-5, but Whiteley and Cox surpassed their 101-run stand in the county's opening game against Derbyshire to push the total well beyond 300.

Kohler-Cadmore - who made 118 for Worcestershire against Yorkshire in the same competition last summer before moving to Headingley - hit three sixes before holing out, and when Pujara did the same to end his 93-ball innings, the task proved just beyond Yorkshire's remaining batsmen.

