One-Day Cup: Middlesex hold off Glamorgan in thriller

Middlesex's Eoin Morgan was caught on the boundary by Nick Selman of Glamorgan for 56

Royal London One-Day Cup, Sophia Gardens Cardiff Middlesex: 304-6 (50.0 overs): Franklin 62*, Morgan 57, Gubbins 53; Ingram 3-24, De Lange 3-65 Glamorgan: 302-9 (50.0 overs): Lloyd 92; Patel 3-58 Middlesex (2 pts) beat Glamorgan (0 pts) by two runs Match scorecard

England captain Eoin Morgan hit 57 off 55 balls as Middlesex held on for a two-run One-Day Cup win over Glamorgan.

Opener Nick Gubbins (53) and James Franklin (62 not out off 50 balls) took Middlesex to 304-6 despite Colin Ingram taking 3-24.

David Lloyd's career-best 92 off 75, including five sixes, gave Glamorgan a chance, adding 126 with Ingram.

But Timm van der Gugten narrowly failed to hit the last ball for six to earn a tie.

After an opening stand of 86 between Aneurin Donald and Nick Selman, Middlesex's spinners claimed the first six wickets to fall, with Ravi Patel claiming 3-58.

Glamorgan needed 16 off the last over but Middlesex were relieved to see Van der Gugten's pull shot fall just short of the boundary, as they earned their second win and condemned Glamorgan to a third defeat in three games.

Glamorgan captain Colin Ingram told BBC Sport Wales:

"It's tough to swallow but I can't fault the guys' effort. They really came today and had a full crack; halfway through that chase we were in control but seemed to find ways to get out and create a bit of chaos.

"So really disappointed to lose but happy with the improvements we've made and the effort the guys are putting in."

Middlesex captain Steve Finn:

"I was very nervous towards the end. The boys did really well under pressure and it was good to see that we relied on all eleven players to contribute to that win.

"We will continue as we have played today, with the boys concentrating on the assertive side of cricket."