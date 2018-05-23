One-Day Cup: Luis Reece stars as Derbyshire beat winless Durham

Luis Reece hit 11 fours during his two-hour innings for Derbyshire against Durham

Royal London One-Day Cup, 3aaa County Ground Durham 272-8 (50 overs): Latham 66, Clark 45, Richardson 41 Derbyshire 273-6 (49.4 overs): Reece 92, Godleman 60 Derbyshire beat Durham by four wickets Match scorecard

Derbyshire pulled off a thrilling four-wicket One-Day Cup victory over Durham with just two balls to spare.

Captain Tom Latham's 66 helped winless Durham post 272-8 from their 50 overs, with Luis Reece taking 2-43.

Reece then hit 92 from 107 balls but when he fell to the bowling of George Harding in the 39th over it looked like Derbyshire's chances had gone with him.

However, a terrific partnership between Alex Hughes (42 not out) and Gary Wilson (40) gave them a fine win.

Wilson fell to Chris Rushworth with the scores level, but Daryn Smit collected the winning single from the next delivery.

Derbyshire are at home again on Friday when they take on Leicestershire, with Durham travelling south to face Northants at Wantage Road.