England's World Cup champions win prize at Women's Sport Trust awards

England had been without a global trophy since 2009 before winning the Women's World Cup in 2017

England's World Cup-winning cricket team were among the victors at the 2018 Women's Sport Trust #BeAGameChanger Awards.

The annual ceremony celebrates those instrumental in driving forward the profile of women's sport.

England beat India in front of a record-breaking crowd at Lord's in July 2017, and were presented with the sporting role model team award.

Professional boxer Stacey Copeland won the individual role model award.

Copeland played football for Doncaster Rovers Belles and England Under-18s before switching to boxing and turning pro in 2017.

Outside of boxing she runs a project called Pave the Way, where she gives motivational talks at schools and colleges.

"When I was younger I was banned from becoming a professional boxer," she said. "Times have changed and now I am one.

"Half of my motivation is for me - I want to make my mark. The other 50% is to pave the way and be the role model that wasn't there for me."

The winners in full

Sporting role model (Individual)

Winner: Stacey Copeland

Sporting role model (Team)

Winner: England Women's cricket team

Ambassador for Women's Sport

Winner: Lorna Boothe

Boothe won Commonwealth gold in the 100m hurdles in 1978 and is now the most senior black woman in athletics administration

National Governing Body of the Year

Winner: England and Wales Cricket Board

Brand/Sponsor partner of the year

Winner: Investec (Principal Partner of GB and England Women's Hockey)

Inspiring Initiative (Local)

Winner: Crawley Old Girls

COG aims to enable older women to learn to play football

Inspiring Initiative (National)

Winner: England Rugby's inner warrior campaign

Aimed to encourage more female players into rugby

Imagery of the year

"Standing in the light"

Media initiative of the year

Winner: The Tough Girl Podcast

A podcast with the aim of inspiring and motivating women. They interview people who have overcome difficult challenges and situations.

Outstanding contribution

Carol Isherwood

Former England captain and founding member of the Rugby Football Union for Women