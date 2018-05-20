Leicestershire v Pakistan: Tourists draw in final Test warm-up game
|Tour match, Fischer County Ground, Leicester (day two of two):
|Pakistan 321-9 dec (89.5 overs): Azhar 73, Zaman 71, Salahuddin 69*
|Leicestershire 226-6 (75.0 overs): Javid 54 (retd out)
|Match drawn
Azhar Ali top-scored as Pakistan drew with Leicestershire in their final game before this summer's two-match Test series in England.
Azhar hit 73 while opening partner Fakhar Zaman scored 71 as Pakistan made a dominant start to the two-day game.
Usman Salahuddin added an unbeaten 69 before the tourists declared on their overnight total of 321-9.
A young Leicestershire batting line-up then made 226-6 on Sunday, with Ateeq Javid hitting 54 before he retired out.
Azhar and Zaman began the match in commanding form, making 121 for the first wicket before Zaman was dismissed by Tom Wells, who finished with figures of 2-45.
Dieter Klein (2-44) took the next two wickets with Javid (2-42) and Aadil Ali (2-28) Leicestershire's other wicket-takers.
Pakistan's bowlers were then unable to dismiss an inexperienced Leicestershire line-up, despite two quick wickets leaving the hosts on 52-2.
Captain Lewis Hill (33), Javid and Aadil Ali (41) helped Leicestershire recover to 165-4 and frustrate the tourists, who play England in the first Test at Lord's on Thursday.