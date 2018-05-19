Saturday club cricket results
Saturday 19 May
ROBINSON SERVICES PREMIER LEAGUE
Instonians v Waringstown
Nearly 600 runs scored on a perfect wicket at Shaw's Bridge where the visitors, thanks to a century by Adam Dennison, won the points.
Waringstown 307-8 A Dennison 116, S Khan 56
Instonians 279 A White 71, S Getkake 55
Waringstown won by 28 runs
IRISH SENIOR CUP
Leinster will have eight teams, the NCU seven the North-West one (Strabane were promoted to the NW Premiership this season) and Munster will not be represented in the second round draw of the Irish Senior Cup.
The closest contest was at Donemana where two runs were needed from the final delivery but the home side lost by one run to Merrion when 589 runs were accumulated.
Armagh v Balbriggan
Armagh 165
Balbriggan 166-1 C Fletcher 88 no
Balbriggan won by nine wickets
Bready v CSNI
CSNI 243 M Ellison 131
Bready 170 A Lucas 38 no
CSNI won by 73 runs
Carrickfergus v Coleraine
Carrickfergus 237-8 J Burton 87, S Campbell 4-42
Coleraine 107
Carrickfergus won by 130 runs
CIYMS v North County
CIYMS 220 C Dougherty 122
North County 112
CIYMS won by 108 runs
Clontarf v Brigade
Clontarf 263-7 A Pienaar 92, R Coghlan 46
Brigade 161 J Thompson 59, A Pienaar 3-44
Clontarf won by 102 runs
Cork County v Strabane
Strabane 222-8 P Gillespie 82, M Bauer 4-44
Cork County 218
Strabane won by four runs
Donemana v Merrion
Merrion 295-7 J Anderson 78, J Carty 72, D Joyce 72
Donemana 294 G McClintock 85
Donemana needed two runs from the final delivery for victory but lost by one run
Eglinton v Leinster
Eglinton 217-7
Leinster 218-3
Leinster won by seven wickets
Fox Lodge v North Down
Fox Lodge 163
North Down 165-5 A Shields 80 no
North Down won by five wickets
Malahide v Muckamore
Malahide 208-6
Muckamore 209-9
Muckamore won by one wicket
Phoenix v Ardmore
Ardmore 190 K Martin 60
Phoenix 191-3
Phoenix won by seven wickets
YMCA v Cork Harlequins
Cork Harlequins 159
YMCA 160 for three
YMCA won by seven wickets