Gary Ballance: England and Yorkshire batsman to take break from game

Gary Ballance
Gary Ballance replaced Andrew Gale as Yorkshire captain at the start of the 2017 county season

England batsman and Yorkshire captain Gary Ballance is taking a break from cricket because of "personal reasons".

Yorkshire say they have granted the 28-year-old "time away from the game" and he will miss "several" One-Day Cup matches, starting at Durham on Friday.

Ballance, who has 23 Test caps for England, did not play in the Tykes' most recent County Championship fixture - an innings defeat by Surrey.

"We ask that his privacy be respected during this time," said a statement.

Pace bowler Steven Patterson will skipper the side in Ballance's absence.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby
Rugbytots fun

Rugbytots - Worcester St Peter's

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired