One-Day Cup: Jeetan Patel stars as Bears beat Yorkshire at Headingley

Royal London One-Day Cup, Emerald Headingley
Yorkshire 247-9 (50 overs): Pujara 73, Kohler-Cadmore 39, Lyth 38; Patel 4-33
Warwickshire 248-5 (45.4 overs): Hain 102*, Trott 50, Hose 44
Warwickshire beat Yorkshire by five wickets
Warwickshire captain Jeetan Patel took 4-33 and Sam Hain hit a ton as the Bears made it two One-Day Cup wins out of two against Yorkshire at Headingley.

After openers Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Adam Lyth put on 80 inside the first 12 overs, Yorkshire were reeled in when both went in the space of three balls, Che Pujara top-scoring with 73.

Having limited the Tykes to 247-9, Hain then made a fine unbeaten 102.

Jonathan Trott hit 50 as the Bears made 248-5 to win with 25 balls to spare.

Adam Hose also weighed in with an important 44 in a 97-run stand with England Lions batsman Hain.

