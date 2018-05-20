One-Day Cup: Northants beat Nottinghamshire by 49 runs

Alex Wakely
Captain Alex Wakely hit six fours and two sixes in his 68-ball 72 for Northants
Royal London One-Day Cup, Welbeck Colliery CC
Northamptonshire 339-9 (50 overs): Cobb 78, Wakely 72, Rossington 50; Gurney 2-57
Nottinghamshire 290 (46.2 overs): Mullaney 71, Wessels 47; White 3-63
Northamptonshire beat Nottinghamshire by 49 runs
Match scorecard

Notts Outlaws suffered their first defeat as defending champions of the One-Day Cup, losing by 49 runs to Northamptonshire at Market Warsop.

Josh Cobb (78), Alex Wakely (72) and Adam Rossington (50) all contributed half-centuries as the the visitors posted a healthy 339-9.

Notts lost regular wickets in their chase, although captain Steven Mullaney's 71 kept them in contention.

But they ended up comfortably short, all out for 290 with 3.4 overs left.

Nathan Buck, Ben Sanderson and Brett Button took two wickets each, while Graeme White returned figures of 3-63.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired