One-Day Cup: Alex Davies hits first one-day century as Lancashire hammer Durham

Keaton Jennings (left) helped Alex Davies put on 175 for the first wicket at Old Trafford

Royal London One-Day Cup, Emirates Old Trafford Lancashire 314-7 (50 overs): Davies 147, Jennings 73, Clark 48*; Rimmington 3-64 Durham 122 (31.1 overs): Bailey 2-16, Parry 2-20, Mennie 2-24, Parkinson 2-29, Livingstone 2-30 Lancashire beat Durham by 192 runs Match scorecard

Lancashire opener Alex Davies hit his first one-day century to help his side hammer Durham by 192 runs.

After losing their One-Day Cup opener to holders Nottinghamshire on Thursday, the Red Rose responded well, enjoying their biggest runs victory in this competition in 28 years.

Davies (147) and Keaton Jennings (73) set the platform for the hosts' 314-7.

Tom Bailey, Stephen Parry, Joe Mennie, Matt Parkinson and Liam Livingstone all took two scalps as Durham made 122.

Davies' knock was Lancashire's highest-ever individual score at Old Trafford in one-day cricket - and their best against a fellow first-class county, beating Neil Fairbrother's 145 against Hampshire at Old Trafford in 1990.

It is bettered in the county's one-day records only by Australian Andrew Crook's 162 not out against Minor Counties side Buckinghamshire at Wormsley in 2005.

Durham also lost their opening game heavily, by 142 runs to Yorkshire on Friday.