One-Day Cup: Gareth Berg stars as Hampshire beat Sussex

Gareth Berg departed in the 47th over with Hampshire 15 runs shy of their target, but the visitors wrapped up victory with four balls to spare

Royal London One-Day Cup, 1st Central County Ground Sussex 250 (49.3 overs): Finch 108, Wright 56; Topley 2-47, Berg 3-51 Hampshire 253-8 (49.2 overs): Berg 65, Amla 63; Wiese 3-46, Robinson 3-57 Hampshire beat Sussex by two wickets Match scorecard

A quick-fire 65 from all-rounder Gareth Berg handed Hampshire a dramatic two-wicket win against Sussex at Hove in the One-Day Cup.

The visitors chased a target of 251 with just four balls to spare as they recovered from a perilous 133-6.

Berg struck sevens fours and two sixes off just 37 balls to follow his earlier 3-51 with the ball.

Sussex had looked set for a second win in two games when Harry Finch made 108 from 142 balls in a total of 250.

Finch's maiden List A century came from 137 balls as he marshalled the majority of Sussex's innings, although he survived being dropped three times - including twice in his 90s.

Luke Wright made 56 from 66 balls as he and Finch shared a second-wicket partnership of 105.

Hampshire looked well behind the required rate when Hashim Amla fell for 63 off 83 balls, but Berg and Lewis McManus (41) put on 61 in just 37 balls for the seventh-wicket to wrestle the momentum back in their favour.

Hampshire leg-spinner Mason Crane told BBC Radio Solent:

"It was great to get a win in the end as we were behind the game for quite a while.

"I think we let them get too many and 250 was quite a lot on that wicket. We were quite honest with ourselves that we didn't field that well, so that's something to improve on.

"But the guys stuck at it and we finished it off pretty well at the end. Lewis McManus and Gareth Berg came back at it well with a partnership and it gave us a winning chance."