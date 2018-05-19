One-Day Cup: Worcestershire beat Derbyshire in opening game

Tom Fell was one of three Worcesteshire batsmen to pass fifty against Derbyshire

Royal London One-Day Cup, Blackfinch New Road Worcestershire 323-6 (50 overs): Whiteley 58, Cox 56, Fell 56; Hughes 2-49 Derbyshire 273 (46.3 overs): Madsen 87, Reece 62; Leach 2-28, Head 2-48, Mitchell 2-48 Worcestershire beat Derbyshire by 50 runs Match scorecard

Worcestershire began their One-Day Cup campaign with a 50-run victory over Derbyshire at New Road.

Ross Whiteley (58), Ben Cox (56 not out) and Tom Fell (56) all made half-centuries as the hosts reached 323-6 - their second biggest total at their home ground in 50-over cricket.

Wayne Madsen's 87 and 62 from Luis Reece kept Derbyshire in contention at 208-4 with 15 overs remaining.

But they lost three wickets in six balls before ending 273 all out.

Three Worcestershire bowlers took two wickets apiece, with Travis Head (2-48) ending Madsen's aggressive 70-ball innings.