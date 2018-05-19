One-Day Cup: Worcestershire beat Derbyshire in opening game

Tom Fell
Tom Fell was one of three Worcesteshire batsmen to pass fifty against Derbyshire
Royal London One-Day Cup, Blackfinch New Road
Worcestershire 323-6 (50 overs): Whiteley 58, Cox 56, Fell 56; Hughes 2-49
Derbyshire 273 (46.3 overs): Madsen 87, Reece 62; Leach 2-28, Head 2-48, Mitchell 2-48
Worcestershire beat Derbyshire by 50 runs
Match scorecard

Worcestershire began their One-Day Cup campaign with a 50-run victory over Derbyshire at New Road.

Ross Whiteley (58), Ben Cox (56 not out) and Tom Fell (56) all made half-centuries as the hosts reached 323-6 - their second biggest total at their home ground in 50-over cricket.

Wayne Madsen's 87 and 62 from Luis Reece kept Derbyshire in contention at 208-4 with 15 overs remaining.

But they lost three wickets in six balls before ending 273 all out.

Three Worcestershire bowlers took two wickets apiece, with Travis Head (2-48) ending Madsen's aggressive 70-ball innings.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Rugby coach giving a child a high five

Rugbytots Ltd

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired