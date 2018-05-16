Wedesday club cricket results

Waringstown wicketkeeper Marcus McLean is ready to snap up a chance as Waqar Azmat bats for Clontarf in the T20 final

After the second series of games in the Lagan Valley Steels Twenty/20 Cup Section A, undefeated CSNI have moved to the top of the table following an eight wicket win over Instonians at Stormont.

In the other tie, Waringstown picked up their first points with a 43 run success against Armagh.

CSNI now have eight points, Instonians and Waringstown are both on four points and Armagh have none.

Wednesday 16 May

Lagan ValleySteels Twenty/20 Cup

CSNI v Instonians

Instonians 100: S Getkake 32

CSNI 101-2: M Ellison 44 no, M Topping 35 no

CSNI won by eight wickets

Waringstown v Armagh

Waringstown 143-3: J McCollum 35, L Nelson 34

Armagh 100-9: S V Schalkwyk 61

Waringstown won by 43 runs

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Young boy playing rugby

Rugbytots St.Austell
This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired