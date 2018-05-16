Hilton Cartwright: Middlesex all-rounder extends stay with county

Hilton Cartwright averages 38.08 with the bat in first-class cricket

Middlesex and Australia all-rounder Hilton Cartwright has agreed to extend his stay with the county until the end of June.

The 26-year-old joined the club as an overseas player for the start of the 2018 domestic cricket season.

Cartwright, who has played two Tests, has featured in the first five games of their County Championship campaign.

He has taken 11 wickets at an average of 21 and will make his One-Day Cup debut against Essex on Thursday.