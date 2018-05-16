Will Fraine: Batsman joins Nottinghamshire for 2018 season

Will Fraine
Will Fraine has played four first-class matches in total

Nottinghamshire have signed top-order batsman Will Fraine for all formats until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has been playing for the county's second XI and has also featured for Durham MCCU.

The right-hander will go straight into the Notts Outlaws squad as they begin the defence of their One-Day Cup title against Lancashire at Old Trafford on Thursday.

"I'm really excited for my chance to show what I can do," said Fraine.

