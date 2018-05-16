Alfonso Thomas: Former Somerset bowler joins Surrey as consultant

Alfonso Thomas takes to the pitch before his final appearance for Somerset
Alfonso Thomas retired at the end of the 2015 campaign following a 17-year career

Alfonso Thomas has joined Surrey as a white-ball bowling consultant for this season's One-Day Cup and T20 Blast.

The 41-year-old, who has been West Indies bowling coach since February, will work alongside Geoff Arnold.

Thomas took 263 T20 wickets and 219 in List A games during his career, which included eight years at Somerset.

"Alfonso will be a very good addition to the coaching team with his deep knowledge of the game," Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart said.

"I'm very confident he will act as an excellent mentor to our bowlers and work well alongside Geoff."

