One-Day Cup: Hankins leads Gloucestershire to easy win in Cardiff

Chris Dent scored his career-best 151 not out in Cardiff in 2013

Royal London One-Day Cup, Sophia Gardens Cardiff Glamorgan 264 (49.2 overs): Marsh 57; Liddle 4-60, Worrall 3-47 Gloucestershire 265-2 (48.2 overs): Hankins 85, Dent 80, Howell 68* Gloucestershire (2 pts) beat Glamorgan by 8 wickets Match scorecard

Gloucestershire cruised to an eight-wicket win over Glamorgan in their One-Day Cup match, reaching 265-2.

George Hankins, with a career-best 85, and captain Chris Dent (80) put on 150 to set up the win.

Glamorgan's 264 was based round stands of 98 between Shaun Marsh (57) and Colin Ingram, and 75 between Chris Cooke and David Lloyd.

But Dan Worrall (3-47) took key wickets upfront, and Chris Liddle (4-60) ran through the lower order.

The total looked a competitive one, before Gloucestershire's openers cashed in against some wayward seam bowling and fielding mistakes with Dent cashing in, as his 80 came off 78 balls.

Despite slowing down against the spinners, 21-year-old Hankins and Benny Howell (68 not out) ensured Gloucestershire got home with 10 balls to spare.