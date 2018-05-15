Safyaan Sharif: Derbyshire sign Scotland paceman for T20 Blast and One-Day Cup

Safyaan Sharif made his international debut in 2011

Derbyshire have signed Scotland international fast bowler Safyaan Sharif to play in the One-Day Cup and T20 Blast competitions this summer.

The 26-year-old has played 35 ODIs, taking 53 wickets at an average of 25.41 and with best figures of 5-33.

He has also taken 52 wickets at 19.80 from 42 international Twenty20 matches.

Cricket adviser Kim Barnett said: "He's a talented quick bowler and showed this winter he has ability to take wickets and perform to a high standard."