One-Day Cup: Derbyshire score 357 as they beat Warwickshire

Billy Godleman struck 12 fours and three sixes in his 137 off 116 balls

Royal London One-Day Cup, Edgbaston Derbyshire 357-8 (50 overs): Godleman 137, Slater 69, Madsen 58; Trott 4-65 Warwickshire 300 (45.3 overs): Hain 108; Sharif 2-31 Derbyshire beat Warwickshire by 57 runs Match scorecard

Derbyshire made their highest-ever score in 50-over cricket as they began this season's One-Day Cup campaign with a 57-run win over Warwickshire.

Led by opener Billy Godleman's career-best 137, and fifties from Ben Slater (69) and Wayne Madsen (58), the visitors piled up 357-8 at Edgbaston.

Jonathan Trott was the surprising standout bowler with 4-65.

Sam Hain made a fine 108 in the chase, and Keith Barker blasted 48 not out, but Warwickshire were all out for 300.

The Bears looked well set at 173-3 in the 27th over, with Hain and Adam Hose scoring at a good rate.

However, once Hose sent a return catch to Ravi Rampaul for 33, wickets fell regularly and Barker's 34-ball innings could not save his side.

Derbyshire have twice surpassed 357 in List A cricket, but their 365-3 against Cornwall in 1986 came off 60 overs, and the 366-4 they scored against Combined Universities five years later was a 55-over match.