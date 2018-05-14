Peter Siddle: Essex captain Ryan ten Doeschate praises paceman's passion

Peter Siddle bowled a spell in a woolly hat during Essex's match at Hampshire on 30 April

Essex captain Ryan ten Doeschate says Australia bowler Peter Siddle made "one of the great overseas contributions" he has seen since he has been at the club.

Paceman Siddle, 33, finished his four-game spell with 5-37 as Essex completed victory over Worcestershire.

"It's been an outstanding stint - the numbers don't tell half the story," Dutchman ten Doeschate told BBC Essex.

"It was only a short stint for him but he's been an Essex player, and felt like an Essex player."

Siddle took 20 wickets at an average of 16.10 in his four County Championship matches, with Essex's season-opener at Yorkshire abandoned without a ball being bowled because of a wet outfield.

He has 62 Test caps but has not represented Australia in the five-day format since November 2016.

"It's always important with overseas players that they contribute in other ways, by showing the passion and commitment to the team," ten Doeschate said.

"I'd say in my time at the club it's been one of the great overseas contributions."

Siddle said he had "really enjoyed" his time at Chelmsford, and believes the Essex bowling attack - which will now be bolstered by the return of New Zealand seamer Neil Wagner - is good enough to challenge for more trophies after winning last season's Championship.

"It's a strong attack. They've got good depth, which I think you need in a strong side, and to be able to go the distance and win a championship you need to have a lot of bowlers at your disposal."